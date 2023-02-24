The pair were seen riding irresponsibly around the The Ranges park around 12.45pm on Saturday, February 18 and again on Sunday, February 19.

Police are also appealing for help on a number of other incidents reported in Hucknall.

Between Tuesday, February 14 and Sunday, Monday, February 20, a property on Hollythorpe Place was broken into via a bedroom window and items were disturbed but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Between 10pm on Monday, February 20 and 11am Tuesday, February 21, a golf trolley and golf clubs were stolen from a shed at a house in Fir Close.

Between 4pm on Friday, February 17 and 7am on Saturday, February 18, a catalytic converter was stolen from a BMW parked on Glebe Street.

Around 7.30pm on Sunday, February 19, a black Ford Fiesta parked on Lime Tree Road was broken into and searched, but nothing was stolen.

Between 6pm on Sunday, February 19 and 8am on Monday, February 20, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz parked on George Street.

Four large planters with bay trees planted in them were stolen from Lovelace Court on Watnall Road at 9.08pm on Thursday, February 16 and a stone Buddha was also stolen from the same location at 6.25pm on Friday, February 17.

Some time before 9.45pm on Tuesday, February 21, a Fiat Panda parked on Linby Walk had a passenger window smashed.

Between midnight and 6am on Tuesday, February 21, the rear window was smashed at a property on Watnall Road.

Between 3.20pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 21, group of school children pulled a garden fence down at a property on Rockwood Walk.

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents, if you witnessed any of them, know who the person or persons responsible are, or if you have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]

