Police reveal how persistent Hucknall thief was caught and banned from town centre

Lamb, aged 23, was jailed for 20 weeks at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court earlier this month and made the subject of the criminal behaviour order banning him from entering Hucknall for two years.

Writing on Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Police Facebook page, Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander, said: “With theft from motor vehicle increasing and becoming a increasing local concern, we set in place a problem-solving approach to hopefully resolve the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This included increasing high-visibility patrols which can deter offenders but importantly also act to reassure the public.

Justin Lamb was caught by the police capture car

“In addition to the high-visibility patrols we commenced ongoing plain-clothes patrols on foot, bike and in the car – please do not assume if you don’t see us we are not in the area.

“We also deployed a capture car which, to the naked eye, is a car like any other, but fitted with technology such as cameras to allow us identify and prosecute offenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The capture car gave us the means to arrest Lamb, but being aware sentencing powers would dictate any sentence we felt Lamb’s offending history would make it likely on release further offences would follow.

“Therefore, to protect local residents and businesses, we applied for a CBO on conviction which has banned Lamb from Hucknall for two years.”

The inspector said: “Some may say this moves the problem, but if the problem is out of Hucknall, it is problem solved for now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The order makes it a criminal offence for Lamb to be in Hucknall – if he enters a shop or the town centre he has breached his CBO.

"Hopefully, local residents can see on these lines why we feel CBOs are a really effective tool and for those repeat offenders in Hucknall will be our preferred tactic to offer us enforcement and deterrent prior to criminal offences being committed.