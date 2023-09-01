The incident happened overnight on Friday, August 25, when a black Vauxhall Astra car parked on Watnall Road had four door windows smashed, the windscreen damaged and both rear tyres slashed.

Police are also appealing for more information into a number of other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

A group of six males, aged 15-20 and wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, attempted to steal a motorbike on Belvoir Street, on Sunday, August 27, at about 12.30am, but were prevented by the immobiliser. They damaged the ignition and broke the fuel cap before making off in the direction of Coniston Road.

Four males in tracksuits and helmets, riding two 125 type bikes, stole a white motorbike with a black box on it from Market Place car park, setting off the alarm, on Monday, August 28, at 7.50pm.

A black Yamaha MT-09 motorbike was stolen from a garage on Ascot Drive, between 8.30pm on August 28, and 5.45am the following day.

Allotments were broken into on Wood Lane overnight on August 28. Shed doors were broken and gate locks cut to gain access to individual plots, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

And eight sheds on various allotments on Annesley Road were broken into between 10pm on Tuesday, August 29, and 8am the following day. Hand tools have been reported stolen.

Garden plants near a front door were stolen and the front door kicked at a property on Vyella Mews, overnight on Wednesday, August 23.

Someone tried to steal a bike from a garage at the Red Lion pub, on High Street, but the bike had a flat tyre, on Thursday, August 24, between 9pm and 10pm.

An attempt was made to break into a silver Panel van on Watnall Road, on August 24, at about 9.30pm.

A group of boys, aged about 13, gained entry through the main door into the hallway of a block of flats on Loxley Close, on August 25, at about 9.30am, where they messed about with a chained-up pushbike and left all the windows in the hallway open.

The steering wheel was stolen from a grey BMW series 5 car parked on Bolingey Way, between 10pm on August 28 and 5am the following day.

A van was broken into on Broomhill Park View by smashing the passenger window overnight on August 28. Tools were stolen.

A male was reported kicking and damaging cars on Park Drive opposite the Titchfield Park gates, on August 29, at about 4.30am.

A window was smashed on a property in Salterford Road, on August 29, between 10.30pm and 11pm.

There were reports of a male, wearing a black and grey hoodie, riding a red and white off-road bike on the playing fields in Nabbs Lane, on Tuesday, August 29, at about 6pm.