The victim was travelling on the tram heading from Phoenix Park towards Clifton South at around 8.50pm on November 26 last year.

He was trying to help a woman who was onboard and feeling unwell when he was verbally abused by a young male.

A group of young people, all aged around 15, got onboard a short time later and surrounded the victim when the tram was close to the Clifton Centre stop.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was verbally abused again before being struck in the face.

It is believed he briefly lost consciousness and was still being punched when he came round.

A member of the public intervened and helped the victim to get home.

He later received hospital treatment for significant facial injuries.

PC Dan Carter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim was only trying to help another person when he was verbally attacked before being set upon by a group.

“We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour on Nottingham’s public transport and have been working hard to trace those responsible.

“If you recognise the individual pictured please get in touch immediately. I would also appeal to those involved in this assault to do the right thing and come forward.”

If you know the identity of the person pictured, or have any other information or footage which could help officers, call police on 101, quoting incident number 602 of 26 November 2023.