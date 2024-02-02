Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened around 6.30pm on Monday, January 29.

A woman was harassed and then punched on the arm by the man, who then stole her Vape.

He was described as white, aged 30-40, of lanky build and with short light brown hair and wearing an orange hi-viz top and trousers and carrying a red rucksack ior duffel-type bag.

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked at Hucknall tram stop. Photo: National World

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall and Bulwell.

Between 9am on Monday, January 22 and 9.45am on Thursday, January 25, a shed was broken into on Pennington Way, Hucknall and boxes of stock items, including drills, angle grinders, electrical goods, and iPhone 12’s with cases, were stolen.

Overnight between Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25, a grey BMW M135i parked on Flying Bedstead Way, Hucknall was broken into through a smashed passenger side window and a bag containing clothes was stolen.

Between 4pm on Monday, January 29 and 8.10m on Tuesday, January 30, the front and rear number plates were stolen from a silver and gold Peugeot 3008 car parked on Addison Drive, Hucknall.

At some time either on Saturday, January 20 or Sunday, January 21, a number of allotment gardens were broken into on Blenheim Lane, Bulwell and spades, forks, a wheel barrow and other garden items were stolen.

At 12.10am on Wednesday, January 31, there were reports of a male kicking parked vehicles on Mosley Street, Hucknall.

At 1.59pm on Saturday, January 27, around 20 quad bikes were being ridden around the old airfield on Airfield Way, Hucknall, churning up the grass and making a considerable volume of noise.

Around 12.58pm on Wednesday, January 31, three motorbikes drove through Whyburn House Farm on Whyburn Lane, Hucknall and when the owner tried to stop them, he was verbally abused.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected].