Hucknall residents fears over increase in 'boy racers' meeting up in the town again
And they want Nottinghamshire Police to act on the promise by the Ashfield District Inspector last year to make cracking down on car meets and ‘boy racers’ a priority.
Insp Jon Hewitt, at the time, was essentially referring to car meets at J27 of the M1.
But Hucknall residents say drivers and racers are now meeting up in large numbers in the town.
One, who asked not to be named, said: “Th police said they were severely going to crack down on this.
"They (‘boy racers’) have been back in large numbers for the past few weeks.“On Saturday, January 27, at around 8.30pm, large numbers started to gather on Dorey way.
“The police turned up around 11pm and the boy racers left the site rapidly.
“One car was left behind and was seized by the police.
“I am sure the footage would have been taken by CCTV at the end of Dorey Way.”
Residents added that they want police to take action now to put a stop to the car meets.
Speaking a year ago, Insp Hewitt said one of his top priorities for Hucknall was tackling dangerous driving and the issues of car meets and car cruising at junction 27 of the M1, which he said had become a serious issue again.
He said: “While nuisance motor bikes remain an issue – and I will continue to request the force off-road bike team support us locally – junction 27 and associated car cruising is once again a recurring issue for us locally.
“We will be running recurring operations at the location and increasing high visibility patrols.
“There is a Public Spaces Protection Order in place which gives powers to issue penalty notices for actions associated with car cruising or meets and we will be utilising section 59 powers for any vehicles gathering and causing ASB.
“We will be placing CCTV at the location and using this retrospectively for dealing with any offences."
It is not known if the cars and drivers meeting on Dorey Way are the same people who were meeting at J27 of the M1.
Your Dispatch has contacted the police for comment.