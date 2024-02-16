Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Friday, February 9 at around 1.42pm at Mesopotamia – a charity shop that works to provide relief from poverty and hardship worldwide – on Valley Road.

A staff member reported that two unknown men entered the shop looking at a television.

One of them kept the staff member talking while the other removed the television and ran out of the shop.

Police want to speak to these two men. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

It is believed that both men left the scene in a white Toyota van.

Nottinghamshire Police have now released images of two men that could help them further their investigation.

PC Scott Chambers, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was an appalling theft from a charity shop which works extremely hard in the community.

“We are determined to catch the people responsible before they add further misery to the local shops of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“We have released images of two men which could help us further our inquiries.

“Do you know the men in the pictures, or are you one of the men in the pictures?

“If so, please get in touch as soon as possible."