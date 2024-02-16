News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING

CCTV appeal after theft from Nottingham charity shop

Police have released images of two men they wish to trace after a theft from a charity shop in Nottingham.
By John Smith
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Friday, February 9 at around 1.42pm at Mesopotamia – a charity shop that works to provide relief from poverty and hardship worldwide – on Valley Road.

A staff member reported that two unknown men entered the shop looking at a television.

One of them kept the staff member talking while the other removed the television and ran out of the shop.

Police want to speak to these two men. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to these two men. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to these two men. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

It is believed that both men left the scene in a white Toyota van.

Nottinghamshire Police have now released images of two men that could help them further their investigation.

Read More
Bulwell man jailed as part of drug-dealing trio

PC Scott Chambers, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was an appalling theft from a charity shop which works extremely hard in the community.

“We are determined to catch the people responsible before they add further misery to the local shops of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“We have released images of two men which could help us further our inquiries.

“Do you know the men in the pictures, or are you one of the men in the pictures?

“If so, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0465 of the 9th February 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.