A 16-year-old boy was assaulted shortly after getting on the tram at Nottingham Train Station.

He was sat next to a friend when a group of other youths boarded the same tram at Lace Market.

Moments later, one of the youths approached the 16-year-old and asked, ‘why are you laughing at me?’.

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with an assault on a tram

The friend insisted he hadn’t but the youth ignored her and began punching the boy.

Two other youths then joined in the assault before they all got off at Old Market Square.

The victim was left badly bruised following the assault, which happened shortly after 2pm on July 5.

PC Manmeet Uppal, of the city centre response team, said: “Violence will not be tolerated and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible for this unpleasant incident.

“As part of our inquiries, we are asking the public to come forward if they recognise any of the individuals in the images we’re releasing today, as we believe they may have information that could assist the investigation.

“If you know who they are, please contact 101 quoting incident 460 of 5 July 2023.