Double arrest after spate of shed burglaries in Top Valley and Bestwood

In the last four weeks, officers have received more than 20 calls from people reporting having items stolen from their sheds and outbuildings in Bestwood and Top Valley.

Residents living in Broadwood Road, Shoreswood Close, Chediston Vale, Rose Ash Lane, Fairlight Way, Hazel Hill Crescent, Padstow Road, Beckhampton Road, Eversley Walk, Chippenham Road, Broadwood Road, and Belleville Drive have all come forward after noticing their padlocks were broken and items were missing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victims have reported having bikes, power tools, a motorbike, a moped and fishing equipment stolen.

A man and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries

After gathering intelligence, officers from the Bestwood neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant in Ranskill Gardens, Top Valley, on Monday, February 20 and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of 22 counts of burglary in a building other than a dwelling.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on February 17 on suspicion of 22 counts of burglary in a building other than a dwelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both men have since been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

Several suspected stolen items have already been recovered and police are working hard to continue to investigate and reunite the goods with their original owners.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who believes they have been burgled in similar circumstances in the area during the last four weeks to come forward so any seized property can be returned to the rightful owners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Katie Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This has been an ongoing investigation for myself and my team to get to the bottom of exactly who is responsible for the burglaries and thefts.

“We’re continuing to investigate and thanks to the hard work done by officers a warrant was carried out, resulting in the arrest of a man.

"We are continuing to investigate every single incident reported to us so I want to reassure the people that we are taking these reports extremely seriously and are working hard to gain every single piece of evidence.

“I really want to urge anyone with any information or who believes they may have been a victim of burglary or had their shed burgled recently to get in touch with us and report it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even a small piece of information could be incredibly helpful to our investigation.

“We have already seized what we believe to be stolen goods from some of the addresses and I would really like to get the items back to their original owners.

“The team and I know how upsetting burglaries and thefts can be on a homeowner and the impacts they can have financially and emotionally – so please if you believe you have been a victim and haven’t reported it to us, do get in touch or speak to a patrolling officer. ”