The incident happened at the Yew Tree Pub on Nottingham Road at some point over the weekend of Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12.

The pub shut its doors for good last year and last month councillors approved plans for it to be converted into flats.

Police are also appealing for a the public’s help with a number of other incidents in the town.

The Yew Tree was broken into and a cement mixer stolen. Photo: Google

Between 6pm on Thursday, February 9 and 8am Friday, February 10, a garage at the rear of a property on Oak Tree Close was broken into but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Between 4.30pm on Saturday, February 11 and 7.45am Sunday, February 12, several sheds were broken into at allotments on Priory Road and some garden tools and other items were stolen.

Between 3pm on Thursday, February 9 and 3.15am Friday, February 10, a number plate was stolen from a motorcycle on Windmill Grove.

Between 8.30am and 7pm on Monday, February 13, a Ring doorbell was stolen from a property on Bodill Gardens.

Overnight between Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, the windscreen wipers were ripped off a car parked on Papplewick Lane.

Between 7.30pm on Friday, February 10 and 10am on Saturday, February 11, a property on Frogmore Place was entered and a water pipe was ripped off by an unknown person.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected]