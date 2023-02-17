The authority successfully obtained a closure order from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court and immediately closed the property.

The property on Spring Street, Hucknall has been linked to high level crime, anti-social behaviour and drug activity leaving residents living in fear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the latest closure order obtained by the council in its fight against anti-social behaviour.

The flat on Spring Street in Hucknall has been locked up for the next three months

Residents reported persistent drug dealing, noise nuisance, rowdy visitors, fly-tipping and criminal damage, all of which were causing misery to neighbours.

As a result of the concerns, the council’s community safety team took action by obtaining the closure order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The order, granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, will remain in force until May 15 and prohibits access.

Any breaches of the order may result in prosecution proceedings which may result in a fine or imprisonment.

At the time of closing the property, it was identified that the electric meter had been tampered with, which was a fire concern and posed a significant risk to members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council officers ensured engineers attended immediately to make the property safe and secure and the property has now been boarded up prevent access.

Coun Lee Waters, ward councillor for Hucknall North, said: “The community safety team has been working in partnership with the police to proactively deal with these types of issues across the Hucknall area.

"This is yet another example of a council-led partnership listening to and acting on local residents’ concerns.

"The result is a safer place for Hucknall residents to live.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “I would like to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this case to help obtain the order.

“The three-month period will allow respite to local residents who will hopefully no longer have to suffer ongoing anti-social behaviour in connection with the address.