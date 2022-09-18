Hucknall property dubbed 'crime catalyst' is shut down after town residents demand action

The property, on St Mary’s Way in George Street, has been linked to high levels of crime, anti-social behaviour and drug activity over the past few months.

Matters came to a head at a fiery public meeting back in July when the police and councillors were slammed by a furious crowd of local residents who demanded the authorities did more to tackle the ongoing issues.

The order, obtained under section 76 and 77 of the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014, prevents anyone from accessing the property including the occupiers for a period of three months.

Coun John Wilmott with community protection team officers outside the boarded-up property.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, the council’s community protection team, the police and local residents worked together to provide the evidential base for the order.

Coun Wilmott said: "This property was identified as a crime catalyst and, put simply, it was causing misery for local people.

"I have held numerous meetings with the police and officers from the council and this is a hugely positive result.

"This action is just the start and we’re looking at CCTV and will be continuing police and community protection officer presence to reassure residents.”

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager at the council, added: “This is a great result.

"Closing the property will provide respite to local residents around the George Street area.