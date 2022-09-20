Craig Thompson, 31, of Pennington Way, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on Main Road in Watnall on May 10 last year and was fined £130, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from the road for six months for repeat offending.

Magistrates also heard two other cases involving men from the Dispatch district.

The case was heard at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Anthony Lee, 37, of Caldon Green, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to speeding after being caught doing 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A610 Eastwood by-pass on April 11 last year.

He pleaded not guilty – but was found guilty by the court – of the charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was fined a total of £760, plus £85 costs and a £76 victim surcharge, and had six points put on his licence.

Gabrial McDonald, 28, of Horsham Drive, Top Valley, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of deliberately damaging another man’s mobile phone in Nottingham on June 18, last year.