Speeding Hucknall driver banned for six months for repeat offending
A Hucknall man has been handed a six-month driving ban by Nottingham magistrates.
Craig Thompson, 31, of Pennington Way, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on Main Road in Watnall on May 10 last year and was fined £130, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
He was also banned from the road for six months for repeat offending.
Magistrates also heard two other cases involving men from the Dispatch district.
Anthony Lee, 37, of Caldon Green, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to speeding after being caught doing 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A610 Eastwood by-pass on April 11 last year.
He pleaded not guilty – but was found guilty by the court – of the charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
He was fined a total of £760, plus £85 costs and a £76 victim surcharge, and had six points put on his licence.
Gabrial McDonald, 28, of Horsham Drive, Top Valley, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of deliberately damaging another man’s mobile phone in Nottingham on June 18, last year.
However, he later changed his plea to guilty and was fined £311 and ordered to pay £229 compensation, £300 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.