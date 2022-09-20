Stabbed Nottinghamshire police officer's pride at Queen's funeral role

Sergeant Dan Griffin was one of dozens of officers from across the country and the commonwealth invited to line the route of the funeral cortege as it made its way through central London.

The honour came just five months after he was stabbed while apprehending a suspect in Nottingham City Centre.

Sergeant Griffin, who has only recently returned to duty, said: “This was a huge honour for me personally and something that means a lot to my family.

Sergeant Dan Griffin was proud to represent Nottinghamshire Police at the Queen's funeral

“I was completely taken aback when I first got the call about it as it really wasn’t something I was expecting.

“The Queen was a remarkable woman who has been an ever-present part of the life of every serving police officer in the country.

“Her funeral really was a piece of national and international history and I just so proud to have been a part of it.

“The atmosphere along The Mall was incredible.

"It’s one thing to see something like that on TV but to witness the sheer scale of it in person is something I will always remember.

"I am really proud to have played even a small part in it.”

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Craig Guildford added: “When we were asked to nominate an officer to attend the service, Sergeant Griffin was a natural choice.