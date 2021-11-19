Drink-driver caught in Hucknall is banned for a year
A Nottingham woman who was caught drink-driving in Hucknall has been handed a 12-month driving ban at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:34 am
Leona Turner, 38, of Kennigton Road, Nottingham, was stopped on Linby Road in Hucknall on October 16 this year and was found to be over the limit when tested.
In court, she pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned for 12 months and also fined £160, plus £85 costs and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.
