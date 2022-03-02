Drink-driving, speeding and drug-driving among latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases heard by magistrates

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Samuel Berridge, 31, – aka Samuel Buckley – of Cherry Avenue, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Conna Ross – aka Connor Marlow – of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, was fined £120 by Mansfield magistrates for failing to comply with a community order.

Mansfield magistrates fined Leigh Newcombe, 35, of Hemsby Garden, Bulwell, £427 and imposed a domestic violence protection order on him which forbids him from molesting, threatening, intimidating, harassing, pestering or contacting Louise Barnes, or entering or going with 100 metres of an address in Hemsby Gardens.

Cases were heard at both Nottingham Magistrates' Court and Mansfield Magistrates' Court

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Euan Pyke, 32, of Drury Close, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving and was fined £230, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and was given six points on his licence.

Sean O’Loughlin, 45, of Bentinck Street, Hucknall, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to drink driving and driving without a licence and was banned from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Kahrier Bryan-Stocks, 22, of Stock Well, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the course of his duties and using threatening or abusive words towards officers and was fined £150, plus £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Nicholas King, 23, of Montague Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to drink driving and was banned from driving for 21 months, fined £412 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Leon Denton, 45, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty and admitted speeding at 56mph between junctions seven and eight on the M6 when a temporary 40mph limit was in place, and was given four penalty points on his licence, fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.