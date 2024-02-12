Drug dealers arrested in Bulwell are jailed after pleading guilty to possession

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rayon Graham and Dijon Brown were driving along Jennison Street, Bulwell in another car when they were pulled over by officers on the evening of July 4 last year.

No items of note were found on Graham, but Brown was found in possession of multiple wraps of heroin and cocaine, and a bag of cannabis.

Crucially he was also found in possession of a key for a much older car which was later found parked in Mandalay Street, Basford.

Dijon Brown and Rayon Graham were both jailed at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The car was not taxed or insured and hadn’t been driven for a number of months.

It was, however, found to contain a very large quantity of class A drugs, cash, and even electronic weighing scales.

Many of the drugs were still in uncut or block form and had a street value well in excess of £100,000.

More than £9,000 in cash was also found inside.

Both men have previous convictions for dealing class A drugs and were both linked to the car by CCTV footage.

Graham was further linked to the vehicle by DNA found on items inside.

Graham, aged 38, of Dob Park Close, Old Basford, later pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property.

Brown, aged 23, of Milverton Road, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He was found guilty at trial of two further counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and cleared of another count of possessing criminal property.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, Graham was jailed for ten years and nine months, and Brown was jailed for five years.

Detective Constable James Bravant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Both of these men were significant players in the local drugs trade and were dealing on a very large scale from this vehicle, which they were using to hide their stash and money in plain sight.

“Their operation was broken up and a very large quantity of illegal drugs were seized.