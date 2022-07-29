Drugs and suspected firearm seized and two arrested in operation on edge of Dispatch district

The city north Operation Reacher team made the discovery while carrying out a planned arrest in Bestwood.

Officers attended a house in Queen's Bower Road after receiving intelligence that a known suspect was inside.

The suspect was detained at the scene, with a search of the house then taking place at around 9pm on July 27.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drugs and suspected firearms offences

A suspected firearm and class B drugs were discovered inside the property shortly afterwards.

Police then carried out another search at a house in Lytham Gardens in Rise Park, which led to the seizure of suspected class A drugs.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

He was also arrested on suspicion of other outstanding offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, criminal damage and a public order offence.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both suspects remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great piece of proactive policing by the city north Operation Reacher team, who showed tremendous patience while carrying out this arrest attempt.

“Working closely with our force intelligence and response officers, the team played a key role in enabling us to seize a suspected firearm as well as a quantity of drugs found inside two properties.

“As a force, we’re absolutely committed to making our communities safer, which is precisely why our Operation Reacher and other teams carry out searches of this nature based on any intelligence we receive.

“We don’t believe there to be any wider risk to public safety in relation to this incident and have currently arrested two suspects as part of this investigation.