Drugs discovery made after car with no lights on pulled over near Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Response officers were travelling through Bulwell when they spotted a moving vehicle with its headlights off.

This prompted police to pull the car over in nearby Norwich Gardens, Nottingham, around 9.55pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After approaching the vehicle and looking inside, police officers spotted quantities of Class A drugs on the back seat.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

Following this sighting, they carried out a further search of the vehicle.

This resulted in more suspected Class A drugs, large quantities of cash and multiple mobile phones being seized.

Two suspects – a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl – were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Gavin Berry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This double arrest provided a great example of the importance of our officers being out on the roads.

“By being out in the Nottinghamshire community, our response colleagues were able to spot a car driving without its lights on, which unbeknownst to them at the time, had drugs on board.

“Again, this was uncovered thanks to the awareness of the officers in quickly scanning the car as they approached and spotting Class A drugs on the back seat.