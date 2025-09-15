Drugs seized after Bulwell officers execute warrant

Neighbourhood officers discovered deals of cannabis while raiding a Bulwell address. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

The policing team targeted the property in Commercial Road after hearing it could be housing drugs.

After turning up at the address on Tuesday (September 9) afternoon, officers successfully executed a warrant.

Searches were carried out that resulted in various quantities of cannabis being recovered from inside and seized.

All the Class B drugs and other drug paraphernalia found were subsequently removed from the address by police.

Police also seized an off-road bike suspected of being used to facilitate drug dealing.

Two men – aged 20 and 59 – were voluntarily interviewed on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Sergeant Katie Taylor, of the Bulwell neighbourhood policing team, said: “Tackling drug offending has long been a policing priority in Bulwell and across the City North.

“With this in mind, we’re always on the lookout for anyone potential involved in drug activity that affects our communities.

“Intelligence-led warrants like Tuesday’s remain an extremely useful policing tactic in helping us confirm these suspicions.

“We’re committed as a neighbourhood team to rooting drugs out of our communities, so will continue to take action should we hear about potential criminality.”