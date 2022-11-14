Drunk driver who killed Bulwell woman in head-on crash is jailed for nine years

Matthew Plimmer, aged 35, was on the wrong side of the road and under the influence of alcohol when he collided head-on with a car travelling the other way.

The driver of the other car, 25-year-old care worker Jessica Drury, from Bulwell, died at the scene on Southwell Road, Oxton, on January 19.

Plimmer immediately tried to claim another man had been driving at the time and had fled the scene.

Matthew Plimmer was jailed for nine years for killing Jessica Drury in the crash

He repeated this lie to police before and after his arrest, but was exposed by DNA evidence which proved he was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Plimmer, of Raylawn Street, Mansfield, finally abandoned his lies and admitted charges of causing death by careless driving while under the influence, causing death by driving while disqualified, and driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for nine years and must also serve an additional three years on licence when he is released.

Plimmer was previously jailed for three years for causing the death of a teenager in Hertfordshire in October 2006.

He was banned again from the road after being caught drink-driving in October 2021.

Sarah Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “At the centre of this tragic case was a popular and much-loved young woman whose loss is felt every day by her family and friends.

“She was a devoted care worker who dedicated her life to helping others and at the time of the collision was on her way home from supporting an elderly local couple.

“Plimmer made a conscious decision to go drinking at a local pub that day.

“He chose to ignore his driving ban and he chose to drive while under the influence of alcohol.

“He then chose to continue his lies as long as he could about what happened that night.

“Jessica, on the other hand, had no choice in any of this.

“This appalling tragedy was entirely Plimmer’s fault and I am pleased that he is now starting a very lengthy prison sentence.