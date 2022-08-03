Face of pervert jailed for abusing young girl in Hucknall and making child watch porn

Richard Buckley, who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault with girls under the age of 13 and making a minor watch pornography, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

He abused one ten-year-old by removing her lower clothing and touching her genitals, but she was able to fight him off by kicking out and telling him to stop.

Andrew Fitch-Holland, prosecuting, said Buckley, aged 48, 'effectively fled,' but later showed her pornography on his mobile phone.

In a statement, the victim's mother said Buckley brought her daughter’s childhood to an abrupt end and impacted her mental health.

The other victim's mother said her daughter 'lost part of her childhood innocence' and said she ‘felt the effects will stay with her forever.’

At the time Buckley was awaiting trial for sexual assaults on another girl under the age of 13, for which he later received a five-year prison sentence.

The probation service considers him to pose a risk of immediate harm to female children, said Mr Fitch-Holland.

Barrister Roger Wilson said Buckley's best mitigation was his early guilty plea.

He said Buckley had mental health issues triggered by his 22 years of service in the Armed Forces which ‘he still struggles with and they play on his mind on a daily basis.’

He said Buckley told him: "It's all down to me. I am the adult. I felt low. I had no self esteem. There is no excuse for what I have done."

"He apologises for all the distress he has caused,” Mr Wilson said. “He wants to try and deal with the demons in his head."

A sexual harm prevention order was made. Buckley is already on sex offenders’ register.

Judge Nigel Godsmark QC sentenced Buckley, currently of HMP Oakwood, Wolverhampton, to an extended sentence of five years and three months.