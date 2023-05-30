Heartless thieves steal baby equipment from a car in Hucknall
The incident happened overnight on Monday, May 22, when an MG car on Truman Drive was broken into and the items taken.
Police are also appealing for information about a number of other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall in the last week.
The number plates were stolen from a white Kia Venga parked in a communal car park on Linby Road, between 2pm on Tuesday, May 16 and 8.55am on May 18.
A black Suzuki motorbike was stolen from Carlingford Road, on Thursday, May 18, between 3.40pm and 4.40pm. It was later recovered by police.
A Range Rover was broken into on Flying Bedstead Way, between 4pm on May 18 and 8.15am the following day. A bag containing medical items was stolen from the boot.
A white Ford Transit van was stolen from Sandy Lane, between 6.30pm on May 18 and 11am the following day.
A school laptop was stolen from the boot after a Vauxhall car was broken into on Airfield Way, between 8pm on May 18 and 7.30am the following day, while a grey box was stolen from a Range Rover on the same road on May 18, at about 9pm on May 18.
A work bag and some Tupperware was stolen after a black Honda on Griffon Drive was broken into between 10.30pm on May 18 and 8am the following day.
A grey BMW motorbike was stolen from the roadside on Linby Road, on Friday, May 19, between 10.30am and 10.45am. Iwas later recovered by police.
The number plates were stolen from a BMW car on Maori Avenue on May 19, between 9am and 3pm.
Two windows of a Ford Mondeo on Ruffs Drive were smashed by an offender dressed in black, on May 19, at about 10.35pm. The offender ran off down Seymour Road.
A window of the Wilko Store on High Street was smashed with a brick on May 22, at 7.10pm, believed by two youths aged about 14 who then fled, one on a bike and the other on a scooter.
The front door and glass pane of a property on Annesley Road were damaged, on Tuesday, May 23, at 11.05am. A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A male was seen riding a white off-road bike on The Ranges Green Space and around nearby streets on May 20, at 9pm.
If you have any information about any of these incidents, know who the person or persons responsible were, or have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that may be of help, please email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood team at [email protected] or call police on 101.