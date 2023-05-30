The incident happened overnight on Monday, May 22, when an MG car on Truman Drive was broken into and the items taken.

Police are also appealing for information about a number of other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall in the last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number plates were stolen from a white Kia Venga parked in a communal car park on Linby Road, between 2pm on Tuesday, May 16 and 8.55am on May 18.

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidents reported in Hucknall

A black Suzuki motorbike was stolen from Carlingford Road, on Thursday, May 18, between 3.40pm and 4.40pm. It was later recovered by police.

A Range Rover was broken into on Flying Bedstead Way, between 4pm on May 18 and 8.15am the following day. A bag containing medical items was stolen from the boot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A white Ford Transit van was stolen from Sandy Lane, between 6.30pm on May 18 and 11am the following day.

A school laptop was stolen from the boot after a Vauxhall car was broken into on Airfield Way, between 8pm on May 18 and 7.30am the following day, while a grey box was stolen from a Range Rover on the same road on May 18, at about 9pm on May 18.

A work bag and some Tupperware was stolen after a black Honda on Griffon Drive was broken into between 10.30pm on May 18 and 8am the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A grey BMW motorbike was stolen from the roadside on Linby Road, on Friday, May 19, between 10.30am and 10.45am. Iwas later recovered by police.

The number plates were stolen from a BMW car on Maori Avenue on May 19, between 9am and 3pm.

Two windows of a Ford Mondeo on Ruffs Drive were smashed by an offender dressed in black, on May 19, at about 10.35pm. The offender ran off down Seymour Road.

A window of the Wilko Store on High Street was smashed with a brick on May 22, at 7.10pm, believed by two youths aged about 14 who then fled, one on a bike and the other on a scooter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The front door and glass pane of a property on Annesley Road were damaged, on Tuesday, May 23, at 11.05am. A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A male was seen riding a white off-road bike on The Ranges Green Space and around nearby streets on May 20, at 9pm.