Bulwell man in court after suspect Tasered as two police officers assaulted

A Bulwell man has appeared in court after two frontline police officers were attacked in the line of duty.
By John Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read

The response officers responded to a report of a man who had allegedly been assaulted during an incident on Brook Close, Bulwell, at around 4.30pm on May 27.

Both officers were punched to the floor and then repeatedly assaulted while on the ground after they had engaged with a suspect.

A man was arrested after one of the officers deployed his Taser.

South was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates CourtSouth was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court
The officers suffered serious injuries, including cuts to their faces and heads, which needed medical treatment.

Damian South, aged 31, of Bromley Close, Bulwell, was later charged with two counts of wounding with intent and further counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 29, where his case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on June 26. South was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were shocking acts of violence against our officers as they carried out their duties.

“We will not tolerate assaults on police officers and other frontline emergency workers.

"They should not have to suffer violence at any time and, as we’ve repeatedly made clear, anyone who commits offences of this nature can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”