Bulwell man in court after suspect Tasered as two police officers assaulted

The response officers responded to a report of a man who had allegedly been assaulted during an incident on Brook Close, Bulwell, at around 4.30pm on May 27.

Both officers were punched to the floor and then repeatedly assaulted while on the ground after they had engaged with a suspect.

A man was arrested after one of the officers deployed his Taser.

South was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court

The officers suffered serious injuries, including cuts to their faces and heads, which needed medical treatment.

Damian South, aged 31, of Bromley Close, Bulwell, was later charged with two counts of wounding with intent and further counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 29, where his case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on June 26. South was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Ben Grayson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were shocking acts of violence against our officers as they carried out their duties.

“We will not tolerate assaults on police officers and other frontline emergency workers.

