Man charged after more than dozen tablets stolen from Bulwell school

A man has been charged after a suspect was found with a quantity of tablets believed to have been stolen from a nearby school in Bulwell.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 27th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 17:45 BST

A man was arrested came after a member of the public contacted Nottinghamshire Police yesterday, Friday, May 26, just after 8pm, to report they had seen a man fleeing Stanstead Primary School, on Stanstead Avenue, with a rucksack.

The alarm at the school had been activated and police said officers were “quickly” on the scene.

Following a search of the area, a man was detained at the nearby Bulwell Forest Golf Course, on Hucknall Road, with a rucksack containing 13 Apple iPads.

Thirteen Apple iPads were found in a rucksack.
Police said a further nine laptops were found hidden in some bushes.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and, police said, is also being questioned about a number of other school burglaries where laptops have been stolen.

Officers believe the incident is linked to two other burglaries at Southglade Food Park in Bulwell on May 11 and 12, in which a laptop, £80 cash and two cameras were stolen.

Philip Edwards, aged 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of burglary. He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, May 29.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson said: ““I would like to praise the member of the public who got in contact to report their suspicions to us.

“As this case demonstrates, we respond decisively when we believe offences of this nature may be in progress.”