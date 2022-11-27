Help sought after takeaway delivery driver robbed in Hucknall
Detectives are asking for the public's help after a driver was robbed while making a takeaway delivery.
Officers were called to Clumber Street, Hucknall, on Friday, November 19, shortly after 5.35pm, after the victim’s motorbike was stolen.
No-one was injured during the incident but the victim in his 30s has been left shaken.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail while investigations continue.
Anyone with any information or who was in the area at the time is now being asked to get in touch.
PC Jon Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim has not only been left shaken, but has also lost the vehicle he relied on to do his job.
“We have made an arrest, but I encourage anyone in the area at the time to get in contact with us.
“We’d like to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage or any information about what happened.”
Call 101, quoting incident number 521 of November 19.