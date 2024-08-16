Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a house and car were vandalised in the same incident in Hucknall.

The incident happened at 12.15am on Tuesday, August 13 in Barbara Square when three panes of glass in the front windows of a house were smashed by two people.

One was dressed all in black with red gloves, the second had white writing on his top and grey joggers.

As they left in the direction of the Ranges, one turned and smashed the window of a parked vehicle.

House and car windows were smashed on Barbara Square. Photo: Google

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported recently in Hucknall.

Some time between Tuesday, August 13 and 7pm on Wednesday, August 14, a shed was broken into on Winifred Street and two canisters of WD40, a jigsaw and chisels were stolen.

At noon on Monday, August 12 some men were seen getting out of a white Honda vehicle, which had been left unlocked on the road outside MP Autos & Sons garage on Daniels Way, and two trade plates and a few other items were stolen.

Around 10pm on Friday, August 9, money and a mobility scooter were stolen from a house on Palmer Avenue.

At 4.30am on Tuesday, August 13, youths were spotted climbing over a gate into the Wighay Allotments on Annesley Road and property was damaged.

At 4.11pm on Wednesday, August 14 in St Mary’s Way, there was a report of a group of males and females, all aged between 16 and 25 years-old,gathering, making a lot of noise and throwing things into the caller’s garden – the caller says this has been going on every night for the past two weeks.

At 3.18pm on Tuesday, August 13, at the Bulwell end of the A611 Hucknall Bypass, two off-road bikes were being ridden around the area and on to the former Rolls-Royce site and into Bulwell Hall Park, making a lot of noise and causing a nuisance in the process.

Anyone with any information on any of the above incidents should email the Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.