Suspect appears in court after break-in at disabled Bulwell man’s flat

Detectives investigating a break-in at a disabled Bulwell man’s home, have placed a suspect before magistrates.

The victim discovered his flat had been ransacked when he was awoken by an intruder around 6am on July 28.

A number of items were stolen during the raid.

The victim later also discovered transactions had been made on a bank card which had been taken.

A man has appeared before magistrates after a burglary at a disabled Bulwell man's flat. Photo: Google

After a detailed investigation, officers have now charged 25-year-old Kyle Goodman, of no fixed abode, with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He has also been charged with three shop thefts on July 14 and 25 and August 3.

Goodman appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 14 and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 4.

Detective Sergeant Nigel Malik, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a horrible, invasive crime and we never underestimate the lasting impact it can have on victims.

“I’m pleased our investigation has now led to this suspect being placed before the courts.”