Fraudsters are targeting people across the county in phone call scams and Nottinghamshire Police is encouraging people to warn elderly or vulnerable family and friends.

The fraudsters are manipulative and try to convince the person they are calling that they are assisting with an ongoing investigation.

In one incident last week, a man in his 80s was persuaded to withdraw a large sum as part of a covert police operation.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they are receiving a scam call to report it immediately

The victim was told his bank was suspected of distributing counterfeit bank notes and that officers needed him to withdraw £8,000 so the notes could be checked.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Rawlings, of Nottinghamshire Police’s fraud investigation unit, said: “We have received a number of reports of elderly people being called by a fraudster pretending to be a police officer.

"Fraudsters like this are extremely manipulative, sound professional and are very convincing in order to gain a victim's trust.

“In some instances the trickster claims to be calling from West Midlands Police and in others he has said he is calling from Bedfordshire Police.

“Sadly one person became a victim to the scam and handed over their hard-earned savings to them.

“Police officers would never call anyone and ask them to hand over money or bank cards in this way, and we urge members of the public to be vigilant and not fall prey to the tricksters.

“If you become suspicious of the caller then please call a relative or call the police before providing anything, including information, to a cold caller.”

Police say if you believe you are being targeted by a scammer hang up the phone and use a different phone line to call Action Fraud or the police.

If you don’t have access to a different phone line, wait for a period of time and try calling a family member or friend first to make sure the scammer is no longer on the line.

If you think you or someone you know has been defrauded, you can report it by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.