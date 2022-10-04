The incident happened at around 11.20am on Monday, September 26 in Derbyshire Lane when a Scott electric bike chained to a lamppost near a barbers shop, was stolen whilst it’s owner was having a haircut.

Police are also appealing for information on several other incidents.

Between 7pm on September 21 and 7.55pm on September 23, a house on Hugessen Avenue in Hucknall was broken into and a PS5 console and an Echo Dot speaker were stolen.

Police want the public's help to catch those responsible for these criminal incidents

Around 6pm on September 22, three people broke into the County Council factory unit on Little Oak Drive in Annesley and a larger group was seen smashing windows to other business units.

Around 8.20pm on September 26, a male stole five roof slats from a timber merchants on Wood Lane in Hucknall.

Between 5pm on September 26 and 7am on September 27, a white Ford Transit Connect van with LMP Building Ltd on the side was stolen from the yard at Ben Arran House on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall.

Between 3.50pm on September 21 and the afternoon of September 22, a black Rascal mobility scooter was stolen from outside Aldi on Ashgate Road in Hucknall.

Between 10pm on September 24 and 6.15am on September 25, a window was smashed at a property on Montague Road in Hucknall.

Around 8.20pm on September 27, a group of youths was pulling branches off trees and throwing them into the road on Nabbs Lane in Hucknall.