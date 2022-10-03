A disabled woman with cerebral palsy was using a lift at the Victoria Centre in Nottingham when a man entered.

When the 72-year-old asked if she could use the lift alone as she was feared catching coronavirus, the man became aggressive and reportedly made a derogatory comment about her disability.

Police want to speak to this man about the incident

Advertisement

Inspector Paul Gummer, who leads the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was an appalling incident that caused great upset and distress to the victim.

“Despite extensive inquiries, all efforts to trace the person responsible have been met with a negative result and so we now asking for the public’s help to identify him.

“If you have any information about his identity or whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 131 of 28 July 2022.