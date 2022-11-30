Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Officers were called to Cherry Avenue in the town where Zoe Massie was “visibly intoxicated” and unable to stand on the same spot, on November 9, just after 7am.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said Massie, aged 48, was asked if she would like to be taken home and she got in their car before immediately getting out again.

Advertisement

She began shouting at the occupants of the property again and ignored further warnings before she was arrested and taken to custody.

Mansfield Magstrates Court.

The court heard she has 23 previous convictions for 61 offences.

In November last year, she was fined for three counts of drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement

And in March this year she was fined again for the same offence.

Advertisement

Massie, representing herself, said she has recently been “really good” and working with Change Grow Live, a charity which provides substance misuse support.

She said: “I am sorry, I am like Jekyll and Hyde.”

Advertisement

Massie, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Sentencing, magistrates told her: "It's clear that you have a problem with alcohol.

Advertisement

"We encourage you to keep working with CGL to help you address some of the issues you have."

Instead of imposing a fine they ordered a conditional discharge which means she won't be punished unless she commits another offence in the next six months.

Advertisement