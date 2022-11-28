The incident took place on Wednesday, November 23, at about 2.15am, at Hucknall Tram Stop when several cars were reportedly damaged.

Police officers attended, together with the force’s drone team, and, following an aerial search of the area, two men were arrested.

Police are also appealing for the public’s help on a number of other incidents of criminal damage, anti-social behaviour and burglary.

On Friday, November 18, at about 7pm, some children smashed a window of the Wilko store front on Central Walk, Hucknall.

Sometime over the past two weeks, lead was stolen from the roof of the H2O bar, High Street, Hucknall.

On Wednesday, November 16, between midnight and 12.15am, a television was stolen from the YMCA on Portland Road, Hucknall.

On Sunday, November 20, at 9am, the wing mirror was knocked off a black Hyundai parked at Piggins Croft Car Park, Hucknall, while later that day, at about 10.55pm, a man ripped a communication box and cables off a wall at Damo’s Bar, Annesley Road, Hucknall.

On November 23, at about 8.40pm, two wine bottles were thrown at St John’s Church, Nottingham Road, Hucknall, damaging a noticeboard.

On Saturday, November 19, at about 1am, a male in dark clothing attempted to break into a house on Stonehouse View, Annesley, but was disturbed and ran off.

On Tuesday, November 22, at about 3pm, two youths on motorcycles, without crash helmets, were riding on the pavement on Portland Road, Hucknall.

