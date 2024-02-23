Hucknall cannabis growing operation shut down after police raid
Members of Ashfield Police’s Hucknall beat team, alongside housing officers from Ashfield Council, located a the grow at a property on Chatsworth Drive.
Inside, officers found 60 plants spread across two rooms in the property which were estimated to have a street value of more than £100,000.
The grow has since been dismantled and the address has been closed down by the council.
Ashfield Police say there is an ongoing investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information about who was responsible for growing the plants to contact them.
If anyone has any information on this incident, or on any dug-related incidents within Hucknall, please email [email protected], call police on 101 or report through them through the Nottinghamshire Police website at nottinghamshire.police.uk/news/nottinghamshire/news/
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.