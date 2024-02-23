Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 3.16 pm on Saturday, February 17 in Merlin Park, Daniels Way when there were reports of two males in two vans with their children who were riding off-road bikes which came dangerously close to members of the public nearby.

When challenged about the dangers, one of the men said he would release his dog, adding ‘its an XL Bully’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are appealing for information about this and other incidents of burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Police are investigating an incident in a which a man reportedly threatened to set his XL Bully dog on to people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 5.30pm on February 17 and 8.50am on February 19 an attempt was made to break into the Children’s Society charity shop on Emperors Way, by forcing the front door lock and damaging the door frame.

Some time before 7am on February 16, a white Panel van with a roof rack with three sets of extendable ladders on it and two chests and a tray full of hand tools inside, was stolen from Church Drive.

Between 8.25pm on February 14 and 9.20am on February 16, a black Lexmoto 125cc scooter, with blobs of blue on the tank, was stolen from the rear of a block of flats on Goodall Crescent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between 10am and 7pm on February 16, a grey and red Seat Symphony 125cc moped was stolen from a front garden in Kenbrook Road, Hucknall .

At 4am on February 17, an attempt was made to steal a Land Rover Freelander from a driveway Park Drive but the offender or offenders ran off when the vehicle alarm was activated.

Between 8am and 4pm on February 14, the cover to an electricity box was ripped off at house on St Mary’s Way.

At 1.44am on February 18, on Portland Road, a drunk female, described as white, 5ft 2in tall, dark curly hair and wearing a dark all-in-one body suit, rolled on to the bonnet and scratched the paintwork of a parked car, whilst arguing with a male.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 3.55pm on February 19 the paintwork was scratched on the bonnet of a black Audi A6 car at McDonald’s in Ashgate Road after a lad was thrown on to the car by a two members of a group of males and females, all aged 10 to 18 years-old, who had been asked to leave the restaurant.

Between 9pm on February 20 and 3pm on February 21, a tyre was slashed on a car parked on Green Close.

At 2.02pm on February 15, there were reports of a group of youngsters kicking a football around the car park area to a group of houses on Linnet Way.

Around 5.30pm on February 15, a group of five or six youngsters were banging on door and windows of a shop on High Street before running off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some time during the afternoon of February 15, three youths, two in black hoodies and one in a grey hoodie, were running around inside Hucknall Library, disturbing users, before making off through the church yard on pushbikes, one of which was orange.