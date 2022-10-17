Hucknall cars and property targeted in spate of thefts and vandalism incidents

And they are appealing to the public for information to help catch those responsible.

Between 8.pm on Thursday, October 6 and 7am Friday, October 7, a white Citroen Berlingo parked on Farm Avenue in Hucknall had its side slide door badly damaged.

The rear window was smashed on a brown Mini Cooper parked on Annesley Road in Hucknall some time between 6pm on Tuesday, October 11 and 8.45am on Wednesday, October 12.

Car thieves have been targeting vehicles in Hucknall and Annesley Woodhouse

At 2am on Tuesday, October 11, the glass panel of a door at a house on Elm Avenue in Hucknall was cracked by someone banging on the door.

Some time between Thursday, October 6 and Saturday, October 8, a white Ford Focus Zetec was stolen from a street parking bay on Byron Road in Annesley Woodhouse.

Between 8.45am and 5pm on Friday, October 7, a blue Ford Focus S Max was stolen from Hucknall Leisure Centre .

Between 8pm on Monday, October 10 and 7.30am on Tuesday, October 11, a grey Peugeot parked on the driveway of a house on Patagonia Place in Annesley Woodhouse was broken into and a Nintendo Switch was stolen.

Between midnight and 5am Tuesday October 11, five LED canopy lights, ready to be installed, were stolen from the Shell service station on Derby Road in Annesley Woodhouse.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]