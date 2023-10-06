Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happend at 5.38pm on Wednesday, September 27 when teenagers wearing black outfits and masks poured the fake blood over the cashpoint outside the Post Office on High Street, damaging the keyboard.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some time between Wednesday, September and 9.30am on Monday, October 2, a flat on Chatsworth Drive was broken into via a bedroom window and a 52in TV, Amazon Fire stick, DeWalt drill, Makita Tech gun and wood cutter were all stolen.

Police are appealing for information after fake blood was poured on the ATM at Hucknall Post Office. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At some time in the week leading up to 1pm on Thursday, September 28, a property in Goodall Crescent was entered through an unsecure front door and a Samsung TV stolen.

Between 3.30pm on Friday, September 29 and 6.45am on Saturday, September 30 September two homes on the Persimon Homes site on Lovesey Avenue were broken into and had the gas and electric turned off before the thieves disconnected and stole Ideal gas boilers from both properties.

Between 4pm on Saturday, September 30 and 2pm on Monday, October 2, an allotment shed on Priory Road was broken into, damaging the door, but nothing was stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between 6pm on Sunday, October 1 and 8am on Monday, October 2, a blue Peugeot 106 parked in Piggins Croft Car Park was broken into and had the ignition wiring ripped out, but nothing was taken.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm on Sunday, October 1, a purse was stolen from the owner’s bag while in the The Pilgrim Oak pub on High Street – the purse was grey leather with a zip and thin wrist strap and contents included cash, a bank card and a bus pass.

At 5pm on Saturday, September 30, the front door panel of house in Bolsover Street was booted in by two white girls, both aged 14 or 15 years-old, one with brown hair, wearing a black Puffa jacket and black ripped jeans and the other wearing a grey jacket with white sleeves and blue jeans.

Between 5pm on Tuesday, October 3 and 3pm on Wednesday, October 4, on Portland Road, a 456 Hot Candy Pink pushbike with big black triple crown forks and black wheels, was stolen by a white male, aged 30-40, 5ft 9in, of slim build and wearing a black tracksuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 8.40pm on Wednesday, October 4 in Garden Road, there was a large bang as if something had been shot at the window of a property – the outer sheet of a double-glazed window had a small hole and cracking to the glass.

At 4.23pm on Thursday, September 28, there were reports of a small black motorbike, with no plates, being ridden on the footpaths in the Papplewick Lane and Kenbrook Road areas – the rider was dressed in black and had a female passenger.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]