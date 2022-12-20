The incident happened on Saturday, December 10, at about at 3.20pm, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward for not only this incident but also a number of others reported to them in the last week.

Between 6.50pm on December 10 and 8.30am the following day, a blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from the roadside on Beardall Street, Hucknall .

Between Wednesday, December 7 and Friday, December 9, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz parked on Hazelwood Drive, Hucknall .

Kids were throwing stones off the roof of Hucknall Post Office

On Monday, December 12, at about 6.40pm, four males attempted to steal items from a delivery lorry parked near the B&M store on Piggins Croft Car Park in Hucknall, but ran off when they were disturbed by the lorry driver and shop staff.

On Sunday, December 11, at about 7.30pm, two aluminium milk churns were stolen from the garden of a house in George Street, Hucknall .

Between December 9 and 12, a trailer was stolen from the old Rolls-Royce site in Hucknall.

At 5.40pm on Thursday, December 8, two young males smashed the glass front door of a house in Mulberry Close, Hucknall and then ran off.

On Friday, December 9, between 8.30am and 3.30pm, a garden fence was damaged, probably by a vehicle being driven into it, on Montague Road, Hucknall

Between 7pm on December 10 and noon the following day, the driver’s side window of a silver Vauxhall Astra was smashed on Ogle Street, Hucknall

At 9.45pm on December 10, Dexters Grove, Hucknall blue Ford Fiesta was damaged by a white male described as in his mid 30s medium build, wearing black trousers and a navy zipped hoodie.

Overnight between December 11 and 12, the spyhole was damaged on the front door of a house in Linby Road, Hucknall.

On Wednesday, December 14, at about 8.10pm, a large stone was thrown through the living room window of a house in Garden Road, Hucknall.

