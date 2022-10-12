The money is from a number of sources, including the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Streets Initiative and has seen different parts of the district allocated different amounts.

Crime has been high on the agenda for many Hucknall residents who have repeatedly and loudly made their feelings known to Ashfield district councillors and the police in recent weeks, notably at a firey public meeting at the George Street Club.

And ‘people power’ has had an effect.

A voice-activated safe point camera will be fitted in Hucknall town centre as part of the programme

Last month, a drugs hotspot house in the town was shut down by police and the council and this week the council announced that several crime-hit alleyways in the district, including one in Hucknall, will be closed or have access to them restricted.

Money has also been used to install CCTV in Titchfield Park and now funding will be used in Hucknall to make businesses to become ‘Safe Space’ accredited.

The initiative focuses on addressing concerns relating to women’s and girls’ safety, violence, shop thefts and the perception of crime in public spaces.

As part of the scheme, Hucknall businesses could benefit from CCTV installation and improved lighting, along with full training for staff and relevant signage.

The scheme will offer business owners extra security at their premises.

Other initiatives will see an innovative voice-activated safe point camera being fitted in Hucknall town centre.

The safe point camera will be installed alongside three new ultra high definition CCTV devices to the Hucknall area over the coming months to help deter and detect criminality and anti-social behaviour alongside gating of alleyways.

Following the meeting at George Street Club, Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, announced he was setting up a new plan to tackle crime in the town and securing Safer Streets funding was one part of that.

He said: “As a council, we are determined to do our bit to tackle crime and the perception of it in Hucknall.

"These community safety interventions will provide added reassurance to the Hucknall community, and support residents and businesses.

“We have the chance to improve safety and deter crime and anti-social behaviour through creative projects and the use of CCTV technology.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), executive member for community safety at the council, added: “We are working closely with councillors on a number of initiatives to make Hucknall a safer place to live and visit.

"This is already delivering results.