Officers from the roads policing unit began following a car in Moorgreen at around 11.40pm on Thursday which then failed to stop.

The vehicle was abandoned at the end of Wigwam Lane, Hucknall, around 10 minutes later and a suspect fled along a footpath towards Bestwood Country Park.

With the man well ahead of pursuing officers, police dog Seth was deployed and soon caught up with his target.

Police dog Seth quickly chased down and caught the suspect. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

With Seth’s handler following closely behind, the suspect – realising he had no hope of outrunning the dog – quickly gave himself up.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, drink-driving, drug-driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was later released on conditional bail.

The result was the latest in a growing list of successful collars for Seth, who excelled at tracking suspects during training and he put his well-trained nose to excellent use during this incident.

Insp Tim Ringer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a textbook bit of police dog work by Seth and his handler.

“With darkness all around and a suspect comfortably out of pursuing officers’ sight, Seth had to use his exceptional sense of smell – as well as his natural speed – to achieve this result.

“Without him and his handler it seems unlikely this suspect would have been detained so quickly.