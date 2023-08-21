Sean Page, aged 36, was attempting to produce an enhanced form of cannabis oil by cooking the drug in liquid butane.

Neighbouring residents were evacuated after the explosion at a block of flats in Chatsworth Drive, which blew out windows and caused significant structural damage.

It is believed that the blast occurred when one of the three men present in the flat lit a cigarette – igniting highly flammable gasses that had gathered in the small flat.

Sean Page caused the explosion trying to make an enhanced form of cannabis oil. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Nobody was injured in the blast on which happened back on July 15, 2021.

Page later admitted to producing a class B drug, telling police they were for personal use to help alleviate several medical problems.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, August 18, he was jailed for a total of two years and nine months after being convicted of criminal damage by recklessly endangering life and production of a class B drug.

Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Page could very easily have caused serious injury to himself or others during this reckless and incredibly dangerous experiment.

“The windows in his property were sent flying during the blast and it was merely good fortune that no one was passing by at the time.

“Such was the force of the blast that significant structural damage was also caused to the building which necessitated very costly repairs.