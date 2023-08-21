News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall drug user jailed after causing explosion in his flat

A drug user blew up his flat and put his neighbours in danger during a botched attempt to make a powerful illegal substance.
By John Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:49 BST

Sean Page, aged 36, was attempting to produce an enhanced form of cannabis oil by cooking the drug in liquid butane.

Neighbouring residents were evacuated after the explosion at a block of flats in Chatsworth Drive, which blew out windows and caused significant structural damage.

It is believed that the blast occurred when one of the three men present in the flat lit a cigarette – igniting highly flammable gasses that had gathered in the small flat.

Sean Page caused the explosion trying to make an enhanced form of cannabis oil. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceSean Page caused the explosion trying to make an enhanced form of cannabis oil. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Sean Page caused the explosion trying to make an enhanced form of cannabis oil. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Nobody was injured in the blast on which happened back on July 15, 2021.

Page later admitted to producing a class B drug, telling police they were for personal use to help alleviate several medical problems.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, August 18, he was jailed for a total of two years and nine months after being convicted of criminal damage by recklessly endangering life and production of a class B drug.

Detective Constable Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Page could very easily have caused serious injury to himself or others during this reckless and incredibly dangerous experiment.

“The windows in his property were sent flying during the blast and it was merely good fortune that no one was passing by at the time.

“Such was the force of the blast that significant structural damage was also caused to the building which necessitated very costly repairs.

“I hope this incident serves as a warning to others about the potential consequences of producing illegal drugs at home.”