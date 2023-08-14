News you can trust since 1904
Major Bulwell drugs operation closed down after ‘strong smell of cannabis’ from vehicle detected by officers

A suspected Bulwell drug dealer had around £100,000 of cannabis, cash and designer trainers seized after officers pulled him over for a routine stop after a strong smell of drugs came from his vehicle.
By John Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 17:52 BST

Officers noticed a black Audi vehicle in Highbury Road at around 9.40pm on Sunday, March 13 and pulled it over for a routine stop.

Cash, mobile phones, a knife, and a rucksack containing traces of cannabis was found.

Police then searched the man’s address in Brayton Crescent just before midnight, where approximately £50,000 of cannabis, £7,000 of cash, and more than 30 pairs of high value trainers worth between £40,000 to £50,000 were seized.

Drugs, a knife and cash were among items seized by police. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceDrugs, a knife and cash were among items seized by police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Officers also found deal bags, business cards, a Rambo knife, and scales.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, knife possession and criminal property as officers believe the trainers were purchased through illegal activity.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson said: “This was a fantastic result after officers pulled over a suspicious vehicle in Highbury Road.

"It was clear there was something going on and following a further search we uncovered the scale of this suspected operation.

“The property appeared in a messy state with one of the bedrooms used for the storage of designer goods including jackets and lots of boxes of high-value trainers – one pair was worth more than £1,000.

“There was also an overpowering stench of cannabis coming from the property.

"It appeared the operation was being run from the kitchen with large bags of cannabis being weighed and put into smaller bags ready for supply.

“This was a significant seizure by officers which has taken a major suspected drugs line out of operation.

"We have also taken away the high-value trainers as we suspect they have been funded through illegal activity.

“We will continue to use all the powers at our disposal to make it as difficult as we possibly can for drug dealers to run their operation in Nottingham.

"If we suspect that your lavish lifestyle is funded through crime then we will not hesitate to take your designer clothes away from you.”