Daniel Anderson, also known as Patrick Anderson, 28, from Collingham, was remanded in custody at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, to appear again at Nottingham Crown Court on December 20.

The five fires happened at an industrial estate in Wigwam Lane in Hucknall and, later, in Bestwood Village, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16.

The incidents came just two days after the huge blaze in another part of the industral area on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall but the incidents are not believed to be connected.

Harrison appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, charged with five counts of arson in Hucknall and Bestwood Village

DS Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The fires caused a considerable impact on both Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service on the day but thankfully, due to quick response, the damage was minimised.

Officers arrived at the scene of the first Hucknall incident and found three vehicles had been set alight.

The fire later spread into the yard surrounding the area causing further damage to vehicles and a building.

A further two fires were reported a short time later at different areas within the industrial estate where another four vehicles and a skip were found alight.

With the help of the force’s drone team another fire was spotted in School Walk, Bestwood Village, which was able to be extinguished quickly.