The man had been thrown out of the Red Lion on High Street earlier on Saturday evening after being caught using drugs in the pub toilets.

He later returned wearing a balaclava and with the weapon hidden inside a plastic bag and proceeded to try and attack the door staff.

Landlady Clair Whiffin-Honey and her son Paddy were the two people on the door when the incident happened.

Clair said: Fortunately, both my son and I have full training from On Hand Training and Security and we ejected a customer for doing drugs in the toilet because we very proactive on things like that and he left telling us he would be back later wearing a balaclava and then he came back and he was wearing a balaclava so we knew it was him.

"I saw him coming and being a mother I moved to protect my son by moving him out of the way and then fending this guy off with a chair.

"But Paddy then went straight in protective mode, making sure customers were safe, I was safe and he was safe.

"Really, and I can’t stress this enough, the reason we were able to handle this was because of the fantastic training we have had from On Hand Security.”

Following, the incident, the man ran away down Titchfield Street.

Clair continued: “We have told the police who he is, we know he is, so hopefully he will be caught soon.”

The incident has again brought into sharp focus the perceived lack of policing presence in the town amidst a rising wave of crime.

One resident, who initially contacted the Dispatch about the incident, said Hucknall was ‘fast becoming a dangerous place to be at weekends and still no police presence’.

And Clair shared that sentiment.

She said: “To be honest, it really is.

"It’s not that long ago that I had to stop my car outside another pub and administer first aid to a lady who had been attacked and had all her eye smashed open.”

Inspector Paul Whitehead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating a reported incident of affray at the Red Lion in High Street, Hucknall, at around 9.50pm on Saturday, August 20.

“It was reported a member of staff was attacked by a man with a hammer.

"No reports were received of any injuries.

“Officers were on scene within minutes and carried out extensive searches in the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV footage, as police continue with their work to trace the suspect.

“The suspect is described as being Asian, 6ft 2in tall and of very slim build.

"He has short dark hair and was wearing a long dark jacket, dark trousers and a balaclava.