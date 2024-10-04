Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in supermarket car park.

At 3.13pm on Thursday, September 26, a woman was returning her shopping trolley at Tesco on Ashgate Road when someone entered her unlocked dark grey Suzuki Solerio car and stole her handbag from the driver’s seat.

The Kipling shoulder bag is mustard-coloured with three zip compartments and a furry monkey attached and contained a mobile phone, bank cards, cash, drivers licence, bus pass and lottery tickets.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

A woman had her handbag stolen from her car in Hucknall Tesco car park while she was returning her trolley. Photo: Google

At some time before 2.45pm on Saturday, September 28, a shed was broken into on Winifred Street and a work bench and two hammers were stolen.

Between 1am and 9am on Sunday, September 29, a garage on Long Hill Rise was entered and a video camera and suspension seat were stolen off an e-bike and a box of choc ices from the freezer.

At 1.50am on Sunday, September 29, CCTV shows a male breaking into a shed and garage on Sandy Lane, althought nothing was taken.

Between 10am and 4pm Tuesday, October 1, a grey e-bike was stolen from a shed on Gardeners Close.

Around 2am on Wednesday, October 2, a shed and garage were broken into on Ellis Avenue by one, or maybe two, males with hoods up, who unscrewed the doors to gain entry before taking two bikes, a quad bike and tool boxes.

Between 7.35pm and 7.45pm on Thursday, September 26, a white Yamaha motorbike was stolen from outside the Hucknall Family Kebab and Pizza House on High Street.

Between 8.30pm on Wednesday, September 25 and 5.50am on Thursday, September 26, a grey Volkswagen Golf SE TDI parked on Wood Lane was broken into and a coat, work keys and wallet containing bank cards was stolen.

Between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday, September 28, the number plates were stolen from a white Seat Leon in the car park of the Oceans Day Nursery in Spring Street.

At 9.13am on Thursday, September 26, five males, all aged between 11 and 13 years-old, all wearing dark clothing and one with a scooter, were smashing up a keyboard and gaming chair in the park on Nabbs Lane.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.