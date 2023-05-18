Hucknall 'hit and run' leaves man in hospital with broken arm
A man was left with a broken arm when he was hit by a car travelling along Annesley Road in Hucknall.
Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and the driver after the incident occurred on Saturday, May 6 at around 4.45am.
The victim was walking to work when the vehicle allegedly mounted the kerb and hit him at speed before driving away.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 49-year-old was taken to hospital with bruising, cuts, and a broken arm.
PC Laura Marriott, said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of inquiry including CCTV footage and have identified the vehicle as black in colour.
“We are not aware of the make or model of the car due to how quickly the incident occurred and are asking for the public’s help.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Anyone who saw the incident or who has any dash-cam footage from Annesley Road on that day and that time we would really like to hear from you.
“The vehicle was also seen on Torkard Way before the incident and Barbara Square after the incident so any footage from these locations would also be extremely helpful to our investigation.
“This incident left the victim needing hospital treatment and we are determined to find the driver responsible to build up a picture of what has happened.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If you were the driver of the car then we would also like you to get in touch as you left the scene of an incident and did not stop.”
Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0123 of 6 May 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.