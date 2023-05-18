Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and the driver after the incident occurred on Saturday, May 6 at around 4.45am.

The victim was walking to work when the vehicle allegedly mounted the kerb and hit him at speed before driving away.

The 49-year-old was taken to hospital with bruising, cuts, and a broken arm.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left in hospital following a 'hit and run' incident in Hucknall

PC Laura Marriott, said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of inquiry including CCTV footage and have identified the vehicle as black in colour.

“We are not aware of the make or model of the car due to how quickly the incident occurred and are asking for the public’s help.

“Anyone who saw the incident or who has any dash-cam footage from Annesley Road on that day and that time we would really like to hear from you.

“The vehicle was also seen on Torkard Way before the incident and Barbara Square after the incident so any footage from these locations would also be extremely helpful to our investigation.

“This incident left the victim needing hospital treatment and we are determined to find the driver responsible to build up a picture of what has happened.

“If you were the driver of the car then we would also like you to get in touch as you left the scene of an incident and did not stop.”