A Hucknall man has been fined more than £950 in total after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Richards, aged 34, of Olympia Way, was stopped by police on Mansfield Road in Redhill on January 7 this year.

In court, he pleaded guilty and was fined £620, plus £90 costs and a £248 victim surcharge.

He also had eight points added to his driving licence.

Richards was fined more than £900 when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottingham magistrates have also heard two other cases involving Hucknall and Bulwell defendents.

Ricky Wilding, aged 36, of Colston Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on Main Road in Watnall on August 22, 2022 and was fined £161, plus £90 costs and a £64 victim surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.