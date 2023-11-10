Hucknall man hit with large fine for traffic offence
Alex Richards, aged 34, of Olympia Way, was stopped by police on Mansfield Road in Redhill on January 7 this year.
In court, he pleaded guilty and was fined £620, plus £90 costs and a £248 victim surcharge.
He also had eight points added to his driving licence.
Nottingham magistrates have also heard two other cases involving Hucknall and Bulwell defendents.
Ricky Wilding, aged 36, of Colston Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on Main Road in Watnall on August 22, 2022 and was fined £161, plus £90 costs and a £64 victim surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.
Craig Noble, aged 28, of Lakelane Avenue, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release prison and was fined £80.