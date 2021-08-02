Hucknall man pleads guilty to two speeding charges

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard the Jake Thiesen, of Beauvale Crescent, was caught doing 49mph in 40mph zone on the Western Boulevard in Nottingham on March 12 last year.

The court further heard he was then caught again doing 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A52 in Bramcote on September 28 last year.

Theisen was fined £125, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and had his licence endorsed with three points.