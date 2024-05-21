Hucknall man punched woman who defended herself against his ex-partner in Mansfield pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hucknall man punched a woman who was hitting his ex-partner – without realising his ex had started the fight in a Mansfield pub because she was jealous – a court has heard.

John Parker, 57, threw two punches, but only one blow connected, and left his victim with a badly-bruised left eye and a headache in The Reindeer, on Southwell Road West, on November 17, last year.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said Parker's ex-partner followed the woman into the toilets, after seeing him talk to her, where she aggressively screamed at her.

The woman said she ‘didn’t want any trouble and told her to f*** off’ before leaving the toilets.

Parker was fined after appearing at Mansfield Magistrates court. Photo: National World

But a scuffle ensued outside.

When Parker’s ex grabbed her hair and tried to scratch her face, the woman punched her and Parker got involved.

He admitted the assault while trying to separate the women after he was shown CCTV footage.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He was aware of his ex-partner and another lady fighting.

"He did not know she was acting in self-defence.

"It is an isolated incident.

"He is not a violent individual.

"Seeing someone punch your ex-partner would likely cause some response and I’m afraid the defendant didn’t respond as he should have done.”

Parker, of Claremont Avenue, Hucknall, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on May 21.

The presiding magistrate told him: “Silly thing to get involved with wasn't it?

"Handbags at dawn.

"It's not acceptable, we don't want people seeing violence when they have gone out for a quiet drink.”