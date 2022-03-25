At 6.15pm on Friday, March 18, two males aged between14 and 15 stole a blue Lexmoto motorcycle from a property in Chatsworth Drive.

Between 7pm on Tuesday, March 22 and 7.45am Wednesday, March 23, a grey, silver and red Sinnis Harrier motorbike was stolen from an address in Washdyke Lane and was later found abandoned damaged on Holgate Fields.

Between 7pm on Tuesday, March 22 and 7.30am on Wednesday, March 23, a white and blue Shineray XY125 motorbike was stolen from the back garden of a property on Ward Avenue.

Police are warning Hucknall motorbike owners to be vigilant after three bikes were stolen in the last week

Police appealing for any information people may have on these incidents and also on several other incidents of thefts from vehicles and criminal damage.

At about 3.10am on Sunday, March 20, a black Audi A4 was entered on Crown Street and a bottle of Hugo Boss aftershave stolen.

During the day of Monday, March 21, in Larch Close, a van was entered via the rear doors and two chain saws and two hedge cutters were stolen.

Between 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 22 and 6.50am on Wednesday, March 23, a grey Range Rover Westminster, parked on a driveway in Justinian Close, was broken into and a wallet containing bank cards was stolen.

At about 3pm on Monday, March 21, a silver Claude Butler mountain bike was stolen from close to the football pitch on Titchfield Park whilst the owner was playing football.

A male adult of mixed race with a blue face mask and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket was seen to ride off on the bike towards Broomhill.

Sometime on Thursday, March 17, damage was caused to a camera on the boiler roof at Edgewood Primary School on Edgewood Drive.

At around 3.45pm on Friday, March 18, in Spring Street, three school boys kicked at the front door of a house, causing some damage.

At 10.15pm on Monday, March 21, damage was caused to a Vauxhall Corsa parked on a driveway in Beauvale Crescent, possibly by a brick thrown at the house next to the car.

Sometime before Thursday, March 17, an electricity box was smashed at some flats in Brickyard Drive.